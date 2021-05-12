Car Rent Filters iOS App UX UI

Hey! This is a concept app for a car rental service. As you can see, I don't put tons of filters. Just the most necessary and important. Sometimes, the user just want to select class and check many cars. And he can do it very fast. If the user wants more filters - he can open them and add price range, select power or maybe 4x4 cars for off-road trips. Also, if you want to remove filters there is the button on the top. Hope you find it helpful! Tell me what you think in comments!

