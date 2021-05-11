Vitrino App UI

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey friends!
Here is my new shot for Vitrino.
Vitrino is an AR based application for home design .
Hope you enjoyed it! ❤️
Thanks for your likes and comments!
Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work.
By Zahra Abedi