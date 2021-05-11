zahra abedi

Vitrino App UI

zahra abedi
zahra abedi
  • Save
Vitrino App UI home design ar design design app design uiuxdesign uidesign uxdesign uxuidesign uxui uiux ux ui
Download color palette

Hey friends!
Here is my new shot for Vitrino.
Vitrino is an AR based application for home design .

Hope you enjoyed it! ❤️
Thanks for your likes and comments!

Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work.

By Zahra Abedi

zahra abedi
zahra abedi

More by zahra abedi

View profile
    • Like