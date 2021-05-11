Zachary Bates

Devereux Design Studio

Devereux Design Studio design graphic brand logo sports sport athletic clothing apparel asterisk golf typography logotype type dvrx devereux
At Devereux, we started an internal design studio as we were often asked to collaborate with some of our partnerships on certain pieces or special drops featuring both brands. Essentially, this serves as a mark to put the design team's stamp on something they had a heavy hand in creating. I designed a few Devereux Design Studio faces to coincide with the larger DVRX brand. Here is a snippet of a much larger versatile expansion of this specific direction.

