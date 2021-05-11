🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The home page redesign for our own site, laymansmarketing.com. Completed in May 2021, the new layout does a much better job of highlighting benefits of our services to clients. We used a 3-part "Get Ready, Get Set, Grow" structure to use visual storytelling to walk prospects through our design and marketing process.
Lottie Animations from the extremely talented Alexander Rozhkov: https://tinyurl.com/cy9whm3h