Get Ready, Get Set, Grow

The home page redesign for our own site, laymansmarketing.com. Completed in May 2021, the new layout does a much better job of highlighting benefits of our services to clients. We used a 3-part "Get Ready, Get Set, Grow" structure to use visual storytelling to walk prospects through our design and marketing process.

Lottie Animations from the extremely talented Alexander Rozhkov: https://tinyurl.com/cy9whm3h

Posted on May 11, 2021
High Falootin' Web Design & More
