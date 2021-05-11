Alyssa Stormes

Number Nine - 36 Days of Type

Number Nine - 36 Days of Type
For the numbers section of 36 Days of Type I was inspired by old Sesame Street episodes where they would find numbers in everyday kid situations through mixed media motion and video. I applied this same concept, but with illustrated bold numbers within black and white photographs of street scenes (from unsplash) and a rainbow color palette.

