Number Seven - 36 Days of Type

For the numbers section of 36 Days of Type I was inspired by old Sesame Street episodes where they would find numbers in everyday kid situations through mixed media motion and video. I applied this same concept, but with illustrated bold numbers within black and white photographs of street scenes (from unsplash) and a rainbow color palette.

