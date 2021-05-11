Alyssa Stormes

Number Six - 36 Days of Type

Number Six - 36 Days of Type 36 days of type light blue swirl number six black and white mixedmedia typography color pop hand lettering illustration
For the numbers section of 36 Days of Type I was inspired by old Sesame Street episodes where they would find numbers in everyday kid situations through mixed media motion and video. I applied this same concept, but with illustrated bold numbers within black and white photographs of street scenes (from unsplash) and a rainbow color palette.

