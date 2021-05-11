Paul D'hoore

Gantoise padel club

Gantoise padel club blue and white padel logo gantoise flat minimal branding
Design of the logo for the Gantoise padel club. Inspired by the hole structure in padel rackets and by the designs of Dieter Rams. The logo can exist in different color schemes. Applied to posters, sweaters, t-shirts, .... For more information see pauldhoore.com.

Posted on May 11, 2021
