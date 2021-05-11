HyggeMe Ecommerce Furniture website

Sarah Bond

This is a bit more of an older project but one I was super proud of at the time. Another ecommerce set up for a small company selling and sourcing Danish furniture – sort of a middle man in connecting local furniture artists to their customers.

Loved bringing this website to life, it beautifully revolves around her branding and brings her character to life

