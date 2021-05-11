zahra abedi

AloMedical Dashboard Redesign

AloMedical Dashboard Redesign
Here is my new shot for AloMedical redesign.
AloMedical is an online medical platform where you can find a variety of clinics and treatments.

By Zahra Abedi

    Like