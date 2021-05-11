Michael Apfelthaler

Train - A Notes app for training

A very simple app design, that I might implement with Flutter. If you have some ideas on how to make it more user friendly, please dm me. Pages I will also design: Calendar, Exercise Catalog, Graphs and Numbers

Posted on May 11, 2021
