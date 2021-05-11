Train - A Notes app for training

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A very simple app design, that I might implement with Flutter. If you have some ideas on how to make it more user friendly, please dm me. Pages I will also design: Calendar, Exercise Catalog, Graphs and Numbers