Showcase your creative poster designs with our premium quality designed Hanging 24x36 Modern Poster Mockup Free, which available in PSD format. Designers can showcase artworks via smart-object layer.
Format: Layered PSD
Smart Object: Yes
Dimensions: 5000×3750 px
Download Poster Mockup Free