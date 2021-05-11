Branding: Les Hauts de Corbie (winery)

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Branding for the Belgian wine estate 'Les Hauts de Corbie'. The icon is inspired by stacked wine barrels and elements from a stained glass window (abbey church of Corbie). Application of the branding on labels and more... For the full story see pauldhoore.com.