Branding: Les Hauts de Corbie (winery)

pictogram wine label colors minimal winery helvetica branding
Branding for the Belgian wine estate 'Les Hauts de Corbie'. The icon is inspired by stacked wine barrels and elements from a stained glass window (abbey church of Corbie). Application of the branding on labels and more... For the full story see pauldhoore.com.

Posted on May 11, 2021
