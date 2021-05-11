Joel Herrera

Threshold

Threshold movieposter illustration
Did some work with Missing Reels to support their new short film "Threshold". Check 'em out and buy a print from my store if you feel like it. https://joelherreraart.com

Posted on May 11, 2021
Specializing in Commerical and Conceptual Illustration.
