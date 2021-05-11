Martin Fafek

Martin Fafek • Portfolio Website [2021]

Martin Fafek • Portfolio Website [2021] casestudy case webdesign web designer website portfolio logotype minimal clean typography digital color ux ui design
Hi Folks,

I want show you some older pixels. I had free time after long time and I prepared redesign of my website portfolio. I had to defined new colorway, typography and general visual.

What do you think about it?

