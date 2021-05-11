Ilona Sereda

Zoom Phone Redesign - First Screen

Ilona Sereda
Ilona Sereda
  • Save
Zoom Phone Redesign - First Screen zoom redesign experiment typogaphy circles circle geometric art geometric first screen ui ux ui design uidesign uiux landingpage geometric design firstscreen design web visual design ui
Download color palette

I was inspired by the amazing work of Vukasin Stancevic⚡️ and I redesign the first screen of Zoom Phones. These circles can relate to speakers or people who connect via Zoom Phones☎️

E25cf8175d4c71c4a4e7c0658b608669
Rebound of
Boom Festival - Search
By Vukasin Stancevic
Ilona Sereda
Ilona Sereda

More by Ilona Sereda

View profile
    • Like