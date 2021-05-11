Victoria Haidar

Older Ghosts Mystery Box Club Campaign

Victoria Haidar
Victoria Haidar
  • Save
Older Ghosts Mystery Box Club Campaign clothing brand retro spooky medium spirits planchette ghost texture clean branding illustration design vintage
Older Ghosts Mystery Box Club Campaign clothing brand retro spooky medium spirits planchette ghost texture clean branding illustration design vintage
Older Ghosts Mystery Box Club Campaign clothing brand retro spooky medium spirits planchette ghost texture clean branding illustration design vintage
Older Ghosts Mystery Box Club Campaign clothing brand retro spooky medium spirits planchette ghost texture clean branding illustration design vintage
Download color palette
  1. mystery box launch-06.png
  2. mystery box launch_A-06.png
  3. mystery box launch_B-06.png
  4. mystery box launch_C-06.png

Mystery Box Club campaign design set. This was used as marketing material, website content, and print material for the campaign. We went with the direction of "Newspaper ad in Halloween Town 1972"

Victoria Haidar
Victoria Haidar
Graphic Designer | Charlotte N. Carolina

More by Victoria Haidar

View profile
    • Like