Lou Stuber

Skull of Minor Success

Lou Stuber
Lou Stuber
  • Save
Skull of Minor Success agency illustration team building iconography typography badge skull bones vector pixel recognition design logo
Download color palette

My latest contribution to the "Skull of Minor Success", an internal initiative at Pixel Parlor, which is passed from employee to employee each week as a form of team bonding & recognition.

D53b619e10f371169d6a66c7213c09fd
Rebound of
Skull of Minor Success
By Lou Stuber
Lou Stuber
Lou Stuber

More by Lou Stuber

View profile
    • Like