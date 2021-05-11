Kyle Foreman

Office Video Bulletin Display

Kyle Foreman
Kyle Foreman
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Digital display within Fannie Mae offices to distribute news and information to employees.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Kyle Foreman
Kyle Foreman
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Kyle Foreman

View profile
    • Like