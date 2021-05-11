Lea Schwegler

GOOD–IDEA® Brand Guide

GOOD–IDEA® Brand Guide guidelines brand logo design wordmark logomark brand strategy minimal typography layout brand guide logo brand design brand identity visual identity art direction design branding
  1. Frame 127.png
  2. Frame 125.png
  3. Frame 128.png
  4. Frame 126.png
  5. Frame 129.png

Hey friends! Glad to show you more Brand Design work I've done earlier this year for the film production studio GOOD–IDEA®.

Happy to hear your thoughts!

