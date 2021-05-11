Garrett Mack

Get Set (UI/UX, Web Design)

Garrett Mack
Garrett Mack
  • Save
Get Set (UI/UX, Web Design) developer webflow minimal vector website graphic design web ux ui design
Download color palette

Part 2 of the "Get Ready, Get Set, Grow" story featured on laymansmarketing.com. Page highlights service benefits while highlighting social proof from client testimonial

Credit Alexander Rozhkov for Lottie Animation: https://tinyurl.com/yh2j9zan

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Garrett Mack
Garrett Mack
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Garrett Mack

View profile
    • Like