Augmo Dashboard Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
AUGMO is a cloud-based platform built for enabling Augmented Reality and 3D visualization for eCommerce stores.
AUGMO is compatible with multiple ECommerce platforms including Woocommerce, Shopify and Magento.
This design showcases the AUGMO web app Dashboard, with components to track AR and 3D views, Billing details and Designer contribution.