Augmo Dashboard Concept

Augmo Dashboard Concept uiux dashboad dashboard ui shopify magento woocommerce ecommerce design ui augmentedreality ux uxdesign uidesign
AUGMO is a cloud-based platform built for enabling Augmented Reality and 3D visualization for eCommerce stores.

AUGMO is compatible with multiple ECommerce platforms including Woocommerce, Shopify and Magento.

This design showcases the AUGMO web app Dashboard, with components to track AR and 3D views, Billing details and Designer contribution.

