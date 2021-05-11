Fiona Art

GEMSTONE cells with PRIMARY COLOURS ~ Painting with marbles ~ Fl

Download color palette

In this GEMSTONE cells with PRIMARY COLOURS fluid art tutorial I combined two acrylic pouring techniques, flip cup and marble pour. For those beautiful cells I used 1 drop of Pentart silicone oil for an oz. of paint.

Colours:
- Amsterdam oxide black
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Windsor&Newton phthalo blue
- Maimeri bordeaux red
- Arties colours naples yellow deep

My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso​

Link to SPLIT CUPS:
https://paintpourstore.com/​
Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...​

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/​

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/cnL8dp_yP4o

