GEMSTONE cells with PRIMARY COLOURS ~ Painting with marbles ~ Fl

In this GEMSTONE cells with PRIMARY COLOURS fluid art tutorial I combined two acrylic pouring techniques, flip cup and marble pour. For those beautiful cells I used 1 drop of Pentart silicone oil for an oz. of paint.

Colours:

- Amsterdam oxide black

- Amsterdam titanium white

- Windsor&Newton phthalo blue

- Maimeri bordeaux red

- Arties colours naples yellow deep

