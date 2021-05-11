NASA Website Design

MADE WITH:

- Figma: Design layout

- Photoshop: Photo editing

- Pixabay, Pexels: Images

The content is taken from the official NASA website. (nasa.gov)

I am planning on taking this design and using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, and turn that into a WordPress Theme. Then I will turn this into a working CMS webpage. After that, I will finally have my first WordPress portfolio personal project.