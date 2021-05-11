Md Obai Dulla

Creative Business Agency And Corporate Flyer Template Design

Creative Business Agency And Corporate Flyer Template Design flyers graphic design flyer how to design a flyer food flyer design real estate flyer flyer template doctor flyer madical flyer design business flyer corporate flyer design flyer graphicsobai
Hi My Name is a Md Obaidullah.
***I am a Professional Graphics Designer.
.......................My services is......................
*Business card
*id card
*Brochure
*Flyer
*Book cover
*Logo
*Branding design

Easy Customizable and Editable
Tyep-One Sided Flyer Design
Print size-(8.26"×11.69")
Bleed size-0.125in
Change color-Easy sampole
Files-Fully Editable AI or EPS And PSD
Colo Mode-CMYK
Font-lato, Poppins
Format-Print Ready
Resolution-300 DPI High

this is my email address...
graphicsobai@gmail.com

