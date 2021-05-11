Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Business Agency And Corporate Flyer Template Design

Business Agency And Corporate Flyer Template Design flyers graphic design flyer how to design a flyer food flyer design real estate flyer flyer template doctor flyer madical flyer design business flyer corporate flyer design flyer graphicsobai
Hi My Name is a Md Obaidullah.
***I am a Professional Graphics Designer.
.......................My services is......................
*Business card
*id card
*Brochure
*Flyer
*Book cover
*Logo
*Branding design

Easy Customizable and Editable
Tyep-One Sided Flyer Design
Print size-(8.26"×11.69")
Bleed size-0.125in
Change color-Easy sampole
Files-Fully Editable AI or EPS And PSD
Colo Mode-CMYK
Font-lato, Poppins
Format-Print Ready
Resolution-300 DPI High

this is my email address...
graphicsobai@gmail.com

