NVIDIA Studio unofficial mascot

Here's my version of the NVIDIA studio unoffcial mascot. Or it could be what happens when one stares at there code too long trying to find a answer. Ether way this little code bunny was fun to make.

Rebound of
NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge
By NVIDIA Studio
Posted on May 12, 2021
