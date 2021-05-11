Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
KRASSTI Studio

Super Fast Record for Super Slow Living

KRASSTI Studio
KRASSTI Studio
  • Save
Super Fast Record for Super Slow Living record label record vintage badge vintage logo logo illustration hand drawn vintage design branding artwork
Download color palette

Life without music is a mistake. That is a super real true phrase, whatever your music genre ! Some of my friends play slow and heavy stuff , the other play working class or happy punkrock , some listen to afternoon coffee indie folk stuff ,and for me and the rest play something super fast stuff with super slow living attitude.

KRASSTI Studio
KRASSTI Studio

More by KRASSTI Studio

View profile
    • Like