Berliana Lovely Display Font

Berliana Lovely Display Font luxury display font stylish magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts
Berliana Lovely is a vintage modern style serif font. this font suitable for making modern or vintage style design. With beautiful ligatures, tons of special alternative glyphs, Stylistic and multilingual support. It's a very versatile font that works great in large and small sizes. Perfect for branding projects, Logo design, Clothing Branding, product packaging, magazine headers, or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.

