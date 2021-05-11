Hi Dribblers! This is an music app for finding good albums, artists, and tracks.

1. Welcome Screen - A welcome screen for the users when app is launched for the first time.

2. Sign In Screen - Here the users need to provide their email address and password to sign in. The users can also sign in via Facebook, Google or Twitter.

3. Genre List Screen - After sign in or sign up, the user will see a list of genres. At first there will be 13 genres and the user can click on drop down button to see more genres from the list.

4. Genre Detail Screen - After selecting a genre, the user will be shown genre details like description, albums, artists, and tracks.