Hi Dribblers! This is an music app for finding good albums, artists, and tracks.

1. Welcome Screen - A welcome screen for the users when app is launched for the first time.
2. Sign In Screen - Here the users need to provide their email address and password to sign in. The users can also sign in via Facebook, Google or Twitter.
3. Genre List Screen - After sign in or sign up, the user will see a list of genres. At first there will be 13 genres and the user can click on drop down button to see more genres from the list.
4. Genre Detail Screen - After selecting a genre, the user will be shown genre details like description, albums, artists, and tracks.

Posted on May 11, 2021
