Magès - Modern Serif Typeface

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️



Magès is a modern and elegant font. This font is made with a shape that sticks out more to the classics. So you'll find this font emphasizes an artist's feelings for his work. Masculin and feminine flavors are contained in this font. We created a different character for each letter so that it is easy to stick to the mind. Modern and minimalist character! it's perfect for logos, name card, magazine layouts, invitations, headers, or even large-scale artwork.