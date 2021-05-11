Glow Better - Modern Font Duo

Trending designs to inspire you
Glow Better Modern Duo, these fonts are of two types serif and script. Display Serif inspired by famous logo, This typeface has been made carefully to make sure its premium quality and luxury feel. The ligatures on serif makes this typeface unique and stands out rather than the regular serif font, perfectly for headlines, wedding, social media, logos, posters, packaging, T-shirts,coffee shops, restaurants, magazine’s headers, signs or gift/post cards,cafe’s and weddings or any type of advertising purpose.