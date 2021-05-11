Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Font Resources

Lovers in London Serif Font Duo

Font Resources
Font Resources
  • Save
Lovers in London Serif Font Duo luxury display font stylish magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Whats Included
Lovers of London Serif Font - Regular (OTF & TTF Format)
Lovers of London Serif Font - Italic (OTF & TTF Format)
Commercial Licensing
Instant Download
Free Updates

Font Resources
Font Resources
Fonts Collection

More by Font Resources

View profile
    • Like