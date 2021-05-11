To be remembered - Sketches

We are excited to finally share with you some of the material for our upcoming Short film - To be Remembered. This is a piece very close to our heart and the perfect example of the type of content we aim to create. We can’t wait to share with you all the amazing work our team has done so far it prior to its release this summer. Stay tuned for more details

Today we kickstart this process by sharing the character concept art from the first sequence of our Short. A sequence about humanity’s ancient heritage and our love for stories since the beginning of our time.

Sketches by @Freddie