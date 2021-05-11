Freelancer Niloy

Party Flyer Design Template 2021 || Freelancer Niloy

Party Flyer Design Template 2021 || Freelancer Niloy latin fiesta jamaica dont rush dancehall caribbean music calypso rap boombastic bermuda bachata afrobeats afro fusion freelancerniloy
Hello,
My name is Freelancer Niloy. This is my modern Party Flyer Design Template. This flyer template download contains 300 dpi resolution and Print-readymade CMYK PSD files. Elements are editable and Fully Customizable.
FEATURES:

Easy Customizable and Editable
Flyer Print Design area 8.25" In /10.75" In
Flyer bleed area 0.125" In
CMYK Mode Color
Design Resolution 300 DPI
Ready Print Format
Pixel Perfect Design
Images are not include
01 PSD files
01 Help File

Font Used:

Roboto from google
Lato from google
White Angelica

Support:

If you need any help using this file or need special customizations on this Corporate Flyer Template please feel free to contact me via my Codegrape profile. Kindly If you have a moment, please rate this item, I’ll appreciate it very much! Thank you so much.

