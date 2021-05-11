flyer design || freelancer niloy

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello,
My name is Freelancer Niloy.This is my modern Corporate Flyer Template Design. This flyer template download contains 300 dpi resolution and Print-readyMode CMYK psd files. Elements are editable and Full Customizable.
FEATURES:
Easy Customizable and Editable
Flyer Print Design area 8.25" In /10.75" In
Flyer bleed area 0.125" In
CMYK Mode Color
Design Resolution 300 DPI
Ready Print Format
Pixecl Perfect Design
Images are not include
01 PSD files
01 Help File
Font Used:
Roboto From google font
Support:
If you need any help using this file or need special customizations on this Corporate Flyer Template please feel free to contact me via my Codegrape profile. Kindly If you have a moment, please rate this item, I’ll appreciate it very much! Thank you so much.