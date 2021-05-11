Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Flyer Design || Freelancer Niloy

Flyer Design || Freelancer Niloy marketing flyer marketing graphic flyer editable digital creative flyer creative corporate consulting business flyer business blue ai agency freelancer niloy
Hello,
My name is Freelancer Niloy.This is my modern Corporate Flyer Template Design. This flyer template download contains 300 dpi resolution and Print-readyMode CMYK psd files. Elements are editable and Full Customizable.
FEATURES:

Easy Customizable and Editable
Flyer Print Design area 8.25" In /10.75" In
Flyer bleed area 0.125" In
CMYK Mode Color
Design Resolution 300 DPI
Ready Print Format
Pixecl Perfect Design
Images are not include
01 PSD files
01 Help File

Font Used:

Roboto From google font

Support:

If you need any help using this file or need special customizations on this Corporate Flyer Template please feel free to contact me via my Codegrape profile. Kindly If you have a moment, please rate this item, I’ll appreciate it very much! Thank you so much.

