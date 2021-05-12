Does Your Website Look Like Death Illustrations

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, friends! We would like to share some illustrations that we are using for a website that is questioning clients on the quality of their websites.
What do you think of this style?
___
📮Want to say hi?
Drop us a few lines at jonathan@tides.agency