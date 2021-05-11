Skincare website mock up

Personally, I shop a lot of skincare so I used myself to create a persona as to what I would want to see on a skincare website when shopping. Skincare target market are mostly women within the ages 18-70, I presumed. Women love aesthetic and at the same thing they love navigating things easily, so I went ahead to create the wireframe and then, the visual design. I created the visual design while also working with a mirror app to see how my design works on a real mobile. After being satisfied with my results. I went ahead to prototype.

These are two screens of my design ( the second is a continuation of the first).