Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yomi Abioye

Skincare website mock up

Yomi Abioye
Yomi Abioye
  • Save
Skincare website mock up vector illustration website ui ux branding
Download color palette

Personally, I shop a lot of skincare so I used myself to create a persona as to what I would want to see on a skincare website when shopping. Skincare target market are mostly women within the ages 18-70, I presumed. Women love aesthetic and at the same thing they love navigating things easily, so I went ahead to create the wireframe and then, the visual design. I created the visual design while also working with a mirror app to see how my design works on a real mobile. After being satisfied with my results. I went ahead to prototype.

These are two screens of my design ( the second is a continuation of the first).

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Yomi Abioye
Yomi Abioye

More by Yomi Abioye

View profile
    • Like