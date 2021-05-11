3D Mania

3D Review and Feedback Icons

3D Review and Feedback Icons icon 3d feedback reviews review 3d emoji emoji concept vector illustration flat web page agency app 3d character 3d art 3d illustration conceptual 3d animation
Make your project different and special. You'll get 24 icons in .png and .blend file format.

Usable for any Landings, Apps, Games, Presentations, and any other projects. fully customizable in Blender.

Highlights

- 1 .blend file and 24 .png
- high quality render, Each illustration rendered in - 2500 x 2500 px
- Change Colors and Texture in Blender
Organized layer .blend

