Pauline Baeni
Marvelous

VMCV website

Pauline Baeni
Marvelous
Pauline Baeni for Marvelous
VMCV website blue map bus transport colorful mobile design user interface uxui ui figma ux
My latest work with Marvelous Design Agency for VMCV - an interactive website allowing you to search for your bus route with live updated schedule and waiting time at each stop.

See more at https://www.vmcv.ch/

Posted on May 11, 2021
Marvelous
Marvelous

