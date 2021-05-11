Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
3D Mania

Ui 3D Icons

Upgrade your project with these minimalistic 3D icons that were made with passion to bring fun vibes to your project. Usable for any Landings, Apps, Presentations and other projects. Adaptable with your brand guideline, because you can change the colour easily in blender.

Highlights

- 28 beautiful 3D Icons
- Change Colours and Texture Easily in Blender
- Fully Layered & Organized
- High Resolution PNG (2000 x 2000 px)

