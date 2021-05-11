Ui 3D Icons

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
( ͡❛ ͜ʖ ͡❛) Download Link ( ͡❛ ͜ʖ ͡❛)
Upgrade your project with these minimalistic 3D icons that were made with passion to bring fun vibes to your project. Usable for any Landings, Apps, Presentations and other projects. Adaptable with your brand guideline, because you can change the colour easily in blender.
Highlights
- 28 beautiful 3D Icons
- Change Colours and Texture Easily in Blender
- Fully Layered & Organized
- High Resolution PNG (2000 x 2000 px)