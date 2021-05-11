MB Life Coach

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The client approached me asking for a simple logo for their Life Coaching business. I started working on it immediately. The client requested something sleek and memorable. I wanted to represent their own personality within the logo which is why I went the clean-cut lines and serif text.

Posted on May 11, 2021
