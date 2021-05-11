Scube App - Neumorphic Theme

Hi Dribbble Family,

This is one of the mobile app themes I did for our app [ SCUBE - Smart business card ], This is the Neumorphic theme that has been trending for a while, so thought of making one theme in this style.

About Scube App

---------------------------------------------------

Through this app, you can do the following functionalities like

- Update your physical card with your details through NFC.

- Track every connection.

- Connect with the people of your required profession through this app's Finder feature and chat with them.

- Get to know the statistics of your card.

and much more......

I would love to hear your feedback on this app design, Thank you......