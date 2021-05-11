15Five Logo Lockup

Trending designs to inspire you
15Five’s new mark is nicknamed The Smirk. The Smirk symbolizes people, the heart of 15Five. It is a collection of individuals, a single wave. Never static; energetic and always in motion. It is charming, trusted, and progressive.
Congratulations to the team at 15Five on their fresh new rebrand. We're proud to have partnered with them on this extensive rebrand and web project. We will be sharing more on this project soon.
