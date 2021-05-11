Sprinkle seamless pattern Fabric

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a mockup presenting 3 of the seamless sprinkle pattern as fabric design. The sprinkles were hand painted in watercolor. This one showcase 2 of the lined version and the seed shape one. I enjoy vintage style dresses and blouse, this pattern, to me, is the perfect way to modernize those classic shapes. Feel free to message me if you want to have the fabric made from a print on demand site. ;)