Ash | Logo Designer

Yosal Logo Identity | Consulting Platform

golden ratio logo designer church young youthful handout s logo y logo logo design presentation youth community client work advisor word mark logo consulting logo system logo design process logo construction logo grid letter logo branding logo identity
Yosal is a consulting platform, where youth peoples can get the right content for their problems. We kept Y for Yo, and S for Sal. Because there are two names inside, Youth + Solution. That's why the concept is the letter Y + S.
Let's work together 📩 inpetorteam@gmail.com

Brand Identity & Logo Design Strategist
Hire Me

