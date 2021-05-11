Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Landis Blair

The Refinement Tree

Landis Blair
Landis Blair
Hire Me
  • Save
The Refinement Tree tree animals pen drawing children book illustration pen and ink art artist ink hand drawn artwork drawing illustration
Download color palette

Feeling his right foot displaced,
More thoughts from his mind were erased.
His parents with gall
Forbade him football,
While Simon in church was encased.

This is another page from my book "The Envious Siblings: and Other Morbid Nursery Rhymes." https://www.landisblair.com/

Landis Blair
Landis Blair
Pen and ink illustrator
Hire Me

More by Landis Blair

View profile
    • Like