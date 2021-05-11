The Refinement Tree

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Feeling his right foot displaced,
More thoughts from his mind were erased.
His parents with gall
Forbade him football,
While Simon in church was encased.
This is another page from my book "The Envious Siblings: and Other Morbid Nursery Rhymes." https://www.landisblair.com/