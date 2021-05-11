Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Happy Camper Candle - Logo

Happy Camper Candle - Logo outdoors tent candle branding candle camper logo brand design brand
Logo design for Happy Camper Candle.

The wanderlust nature is achieved through the use of the hand-drawn tent icon + desert chic color palette. The custom font on Happy Camper was designed with triangles in mind. The letter “A” ties back in with the tent shape. The letter “C” was designed with the phases of the moon. Again, tying back into the tent icon.

Posted on May 11, 2021
