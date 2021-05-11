INDIA DIGHTS CORONA

Trending designs to inspire you
I did not plan to do this, but due to the spirit of solidarity I have decided to make a miniseries of 3 or solidarity messages to make visible important events that are happening in the world, today I send a solidarity greeting to all my friends from India who are going through a terrible health alert, I hope the danger ends soon and we all breathe easy again.